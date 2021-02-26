Advertisement

Clinton Police looking for persons of interest in violent crime investigation

The Clinton Police and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are looking for Khalil S. Pugh...
The Clinton Police and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are looking for Khalil S. Pugh (pictured left) and Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore (pictured right) as persons of interest in a violent crime that authorities began on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.(Iowa Department of Public Safety)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -The Clinton Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in a violent crime.

Authorities are looking for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh.

At approximately 10:20 A.M. on Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department was called to the Gateway Apartments, located in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue regarding suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers discovered evidence leading them to believe a crime occurred in building 8847, apartment #12.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called to assist with the investigation. Additionally, a DCI Crime Scene Team from the Iowa Criminalistics Laboratory was called to process the scene.

Officials say law enforcement has conducted several interviews and collected numerous items believed to be of evidentiary value. 

Law enforcement officials are continuing to maintain the scene and interviews are ongoing.  

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Miller-Meeks asked questions about immigration reformed
Congresswoman Miller-Meeks meets with Iowa City Catholic Worker House
Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of...
Illinois man pleads not guilty in woman’s death in Iowa
Solon School District staff vaccinated
Mercy Iowa City vaccinates Solon Community School District staff
Solon Community School District teachers vaccinated at Mercy Iowa City
Solon Community School District vaccinated