Clinton Police looking for persons of interest in violent crime investigation

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -The Clinton Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in a violent crime.

Authorities are looking for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh.

At approximately 10:20 A.M. on Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department was called to the Gateway Apartments, located in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue regarding suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers discovered evidence leading them to believe a crime occurred in building 8847, apartment #12.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called to assist with the investigation. Additionally, a DCI Crime Scene Team from the Iowa Criminalistics Laboratory was called to process the scene.

Officials say law enforcement has conducted several interviews and collected numerous items believed to be of evidentiary value.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to maintain the scene and interviews are ongoing.

