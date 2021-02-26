Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools

Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt as part of the Cedar Rapids Community School District's Facilities Master Plan.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday announced the names of the new westside elementary schools.

It comes as part of the district’s future-ready facilities master plan that the district says will optimize the learning and teaching experience at its schools.

The elementary school building being constructed at the Coolidge site will be called West Willow Elementary, and the school at the Jackson Site will be called Maple Grove Elementary.

The schools are expected to open in August 2021 and August 2022 respectively.

The district said the name selection process was extensive and collaborative and involved input from families, staff and community members.

The district also said students at the schools participated in a lesson on the importance of a name.

The district’s Board of Education approved the names on February 22.

For more information on the schools, click here.

