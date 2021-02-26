Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday announced the names of the new westside elementary schools.

It comes as part of the district’s future-ready facilities master plan that the district says will optimize the learning and teaching experience at its schools.

The elementary school building being constructed at the Coolidge site will be called West Willow Elementary, and the school at the Jackson Site will be called Maple Grove Elementary.

The schools are expected to open in August 2021 and August 2022 respectively.

The district said the name selection process was extensive and collaborative and involved input from families, staff and community members.

The district also said students at the schools participated in a lesson on the importance of a name.

The district’s Board of Education approved the names on February 22.

