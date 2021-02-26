Advertisement

Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee

The one exception to the ban would be the I-380 S-curve in downtown Cedar Rapids
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill in the Iowa Senate that would ban speed cameras across Iowa has passed a Senate subcommittee.

If passed, the bill would require both speed cameras and light cameras to come down by July 1. That goes for all cameras except for the S-curve on I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Bans on automated cameras have failed year after year in the legislature.

Critics of the bill say cameras slow people down and reduces crashes, especially on the I-380 S-curve in Cedar Rapids.

Another major factor in this bill is that cameras bring in millions of dollars to local governments.

