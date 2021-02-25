Waterloo police identify suspect in Elk Run Heights home invasion

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Thursday conducted a search warrant in connection to a weapons investigation in Waterloo.

The search was conducted at 6111 Stardust Drive, where police said they found the seven firearms that were stolen from a home invasion in Elk Run Heights that occurred on Tuesday.

In that incident, a family reported waking up to burglars inside their home at 228 Marie Avenue in Elk Run Heights.

A woman told police she and her three small children were sleeping when three suspects forced their way into the home at around 6:30 a.m.

The suspects demanded the woman open a safe and they left with the guns that were inside it.

Police arrested 21-year-old Davon Marcell Oliver for possession of a firearm as a felon. A second offender, a 14-year-old female, was arrested for carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons and possession of stolen property. TV9 has reached out to authorities for information about the third offender in this case.

