Vinton man injured in single vehicle crash in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vinton man is recovering in the hospital after a car crash in Benton County, north of Vinton.

In a crash report, officials said 39-year-old Joshua Hendryx was driving northbound on 22nd Avenue Trail when he lost control, went into the ditch, vaulted over a creek and struck a power pole.

Officials said he was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Hendryx was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

