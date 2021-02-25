Advertisement

Vinton man injured in single vehicle crash in Benton County

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vinton man is recovering in the hospital after a car crash in Benton County, north of Vinton.

In a crash report, officials said 39-year-old Joshua Hendryx was driving northbound on 22nd Avenue Trail when he lost control, went into the ditch, vaulted over a creek and struck a power pole.

Officials said he was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Hendryx was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

