Top-ranked Maquoketa Valley fends off Beckman 43-37 to advance to 2A state quarterfinal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa Valley Wildcats defeated the Beckman Catholic Blazers 43-37 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the 2A state quarterfinal round. With the win, the Wildcats improve to a perfect 23-0 while the Blazers close their season at 13-11.

Maquoketa Valley will face off with Rock Valley in the 2A quarterfinal round next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Des Moines.

