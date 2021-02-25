Advertisement

Top-ranked Maquoketa Valley fends off Beckman 43-37 to advance to 2A state quarterfinal

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa Valley Wildcats defeated the Beckman Catholic Blazers 43-37 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the 2A state quarterfinal round. With the win, the Wildcats improve to a perfect 23-0 while the Blazers close their season at 13-11.

Maquoketa Valley will face off with Rock Valley in the 2A quarterfinal round next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Des Moines.

