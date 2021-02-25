Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Linn County man charged with animal neglect after cattle die on property
Linn County man charged with neglect after cattle die on his property

Latest News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas...
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
California man arrested for 2011 murder in Cedar Rapids
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief, stimulus checks package