Police: Iowa City landlord attacked tenant with baseball bat

Iowa City police arrested 67-year-old Suzanne Dashner on suspicion of burglary and assault for the Feb. 10 incident.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested an Iowa City landlord, accusing her of breaking into an apartment to try to forcibly remove a tenant and hitting the tenant with a baseball bat.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that police arrested 67-year-old Suzanne Dashner on suspicion of burglary and assault for the Feb. 10 incident.

Police files say Dashner and three men, all armed with baseball bats and a board, went to the apartment around 7 p.m. and broke in as the tenant hid in a bedroom and called 911.

Police say Dashner and the men kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her and that Dashner hit the woman in the leg with a bat.

