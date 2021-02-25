Police investigating home invasion in Elk Run Heights

Elk Run Heights, Iowa (KCRG) -Police are investigating after a family in Elk Run Heights woke up to burglars inside their home.

Evansdale police responded to 228 Marie Avenue on Tuesday morning at around 6:30 A.M.

A woman told police that she and her three small children were sleeping when three suspects forced their way into the home.

The suspects demanded the woman open a safe and left with an unknown number of guns.

The suspects were gone before police arrived.

Police believe it was a targeted incident but add they think there is no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

