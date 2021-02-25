Advertisement

Police investigating home invasion in Elk Run Heights

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST
Elk Run Heights, Iowa (KCRG) -Police are investigating after a family in Elk Run Heights woke up to burglars inside their home.

Evansdale police responded to 228 Marie Avenue on Tuesday morning at around 6:30 A.M.

A woman told police that she and her three small children were sleeping when three suspects forced their way into the home.

The suspects demanded the woman open a safe and left with an unknown number of guns.

The suspects were gone before police arrived.

Police believe it was a targeted incident but add they think there is no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteer Jean Hopp answers the phone at Community Health Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids on Feb....
Community Health Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids opens COVID vaccine waitlist for people 65 and older
Marion Masquerade will give students a chance to perform even during pandemic
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
