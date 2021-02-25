Advertisement

North Liberty Police in standoff with man barricaded in building, nearby residents asked to stay indoors

Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a building following a police chase and reports of shots fired on Thursday afternoon.(KCRG-TV9)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a building following a police chase and reports of shots fired on Thursday afternoon.

The standoff is taking place at a building on the 300 block of Cherry Street. The public is being asked to avoid the area and, if they are inside a building or home nearby, to remain inside and lock their doors. Officers have set up a perimeter in the area and area businesses have also been evacuated.

The subject is a white male around 40-years-old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with facial hair, wearing a blue raincoat, yellow pants, and a white hard hat.

Authorities say that earlier on Thursday, North Liberty police officers were assisting another agency with an attempt to locate a suicidal man who was reported to have weapons.

While in pursuit, officers deployed devices to stop the car under pursuit, and the occupant fled on foot. Johnson County deputies reported hearing shots fired. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The story is developing.

North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a building following a police chase and reports of shots fired on Thursday, February 25, 2021.(Karen Ball)

