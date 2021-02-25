More than 150,000 people in Iowa have completed both COVID-19 vaccine doses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa on Thursday surpassed 150,000 people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths and 652 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state is reporting a total of 334,758 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,438 people have died with the virus.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,881 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 557 of the reported deaths.

The state reports a total of 227 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 44 people having been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 55 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,573 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,550,022 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 604,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.