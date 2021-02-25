Making history: Local teenager becomes first female Eagle Scout in central Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Just a few years ago the Boy Scouts of America made the announcement it would allow girls to join and earn the ranking of Eagle Scout, and 15-year-old Hannah Massey of Ottumwa was up for the challenge.

After two years, 21 badges, 13 electives, and over 60 volunteer hours Massey is now part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts joined by 1,000 other young women making their mark on the organization.

Massey told KYOU: “I had always wanted to join, but I never thought it would be possible until about three years ago when they announced they would be opening up scouting to Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA for girls.”

The ranking of Eagle Scout isn’t easy to come by either, according to the Boy Scouts website less than 10 percent of young men and women achieve the Eagle Scout ranking -- a ranking Hannah hopes sets other young women up for success.

“I’m hoping that with the hard work that I did to achieve this rank and be apart of this group of the first female Eagle Scouts I’ll be able to inspire younger girls to earn their eagle to join the group and be part of this. They can do it if they put their minds to it.”

Scout Executive for the Mid-Iowa Council Matt Hill also agrees that her achievement will be a lasting legacy on this council.

“Young people are going to have the opportunity to obtain the rank of eagle. If their story inspires just one other little girl to come and join our program and have a life-changing experience just like many of us did who grew up in the program I think that’s a wonderful thing,” Hill shared.

As for what’s next for Hannah? Well, she says she most certainly plans to stay involved with the Boy Scouts and her troop with hopes of becoming a leader within the organization.

