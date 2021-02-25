Johnston police officer recognized for his act of kindness

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnston police officer brought gasoline to get a motorist’s vehicle moving again on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the motorist and their three small children were extremely grateful after Officer Runge filled up a gas can twice, paying for it with his own money, to make sure they could get home.

