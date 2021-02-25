Advertisement

Johnston police officer recognized for his act of kindness

A Johnston police officer brought gasoline to get a motorist’s vehicle moving again on Wednesday.
A Johnston police officer brought gasoline to get a motorist’s vehicle moving again on Wednesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnston police officer brought gasoline to get a motorist’s vehicle moving again on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the motorist and their three small children were extremely grateful after Officer Runge filled up a gas can twice, paying for it with his own money, to make sure they could get home.

This motorist and three small children were extremely grateful for Officer Runge, who brought some gasoline to get their...

Posted by Johnston Police Department-Iowa on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name
Linn County man charged with animal neglect after cattle die on property
Linn County man charged with neglect after cattle die on his property
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Lawyer hired by Democratic AG defends Iowa’s GOP governor

Latest News

FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A....
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
The bill would hold the government accountable before it can infringe on a person's free...
Iowa lawmakers consider adding ‘alternative to abortion’ amendment to state constitution
A Davenport mother says she's frustrated due to police giving her zero answers on her...
Davenport mother expresses frustration nearly 8 months after daughter’s disappearance
A Davenport mother says she's frustrated due to police giving her zero answers on her...
Davenport mother frustrated with police, daughter missing for 229 days