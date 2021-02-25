Jo Daviess County opens call center for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Public Health Department saw big demand for some sort of a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, so they got together with the county emergency manager and created the call center.

“Anybody can call for questions, but we are only allowing those over age 65 on the waiting list at this point,” Sandra Schleicher, the department’s administrator, said. “We are hoping for more people that do not have access to the internet or are not able to make an appointment on their own.”

Schleicher said there is an overwhelming demand for the vaccine in the county.

Jo Daviess County has over 22,000 residents but only receives 200 doses of the vaccine per week.

“The clinics themselves have been getting great feedback,” she shared. “Obviously, still a lot of frustration with the scheduling piece because there is just not enough appointments for the people that want them.”

The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The phone number to call is 815-591-2673.

Schleicher emphasized calling the center will not guarantee an appointment at the next clinic, but will put your name on a waiting list.

