Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers consider adding ‘alternative to abortion’ amendment to state constitution

Some doctors say it may cause fewer providers to stay in the state.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A resolution at the Statehouse to add an anti-abortion amendment to Iowa’s constitution is drawing a lot of conversation.

Some doctors say it may cause fewer providers to stay in the state.

The measure would amend the state constitution to say there’s no fundamental right to abortion in Iowa -- or require public funding of abortions.

Those who are part of the Planned Parenthood discussion worry this could impact reproductive healthcare.

People in support of the amendment say it would put power back into the legislature’s hands instead of judges.

“If there are limited training opportunities then medical students wouldn’t want to come to Iowa to train, and then we would have fewer practitioners who would want to stay in the state of Iowa,” Dr. Rebecca Shaw, with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said.

“We feel that we need to have the ability to make common sense laws and regulations that will safeguard women and families in our state,” Maggie Dewitte, with Iowans for Life, said.

If approved by the Senate this year, it would still have to go through the next general assembly before making its way on Iowans’ ballots.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name
Linn County man charged with animal neglect after cattle die on property
Linn County man charged with neglect after cattle die on his property
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Lawyer hired by Democratic AG defends Iowa’s GOP governor

Latest News

A Johnston police officer brought gasoline to get a motorist’s vehicle moving again on Wednesday.
Johnston police officer recognized for his act of kindness
FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A....
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
A Davenport mother says she's frustrated due to police giving her zero answers on her...
Davenport mother expresses frustration nearly 8 months after daughter’s disappearance
A Davenport mother says she's frustrated due to police giving her zero answers on her...
Davenport mother frustrated with police, daughter missing for 229 days