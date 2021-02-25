Iowa lawmakers consider adding ‘alternative to abortion’ amendment to state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A resolution at the Statehouse to add an anti-abortion amendment to Iowa’s constitution is drawing a lot of conversation.

Some doctors say it may cause fewer providers to stay in the state.

The measure would amend the state constitution to say there’s no fundamental right to abortion in Iowa -- or require public funding of abortions.

Those who are part of the Planned Parenthood discussion worry this could impact reproductive healthcare.

People in support of the amendment say it would put power back into the legislature’s hands instead of judges.

“If there are limited training opportunities then medical students wouldn’t want to come to Iowa to train, and then we would have fewer practitioners who would want to stay in the state of Iowa,” Dr. Rebecca Shaw, with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said.

“We feel that we need to have the ability to make common sense laws and regulations that will safeguard women and families in our state,” Maggie Dewitte, with Iowans for Life, said.

If approved by the Senate this year, it would still have to go through the next general assembly before making its way on Iowans’ ballots.

