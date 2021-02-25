Advertisement

In season’s final game, Linn-Mar’s Sam Hartwig hits shot he’ll never forget

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn Mar Sam special-needs athlete Sam Hartwig loves sports and really enjoys playing and hanging out with his friends on the Lions sophomore basketball team.

“The team has been so good for his personal fulfillment and just his confidence,” said Sam’s mother Amy Hartwig.

“I like hanging out with my friends, help me pass the ball to get a good shot,” Sam said.

In the final sophomore game of the year, Sam’s teammates did get him the ball for a good shot.

“He was calling for it,” said Hayden Thoms. “He made the gym now that he was wide open,”

Sam doesn’t get a chance to play very often but he did get in the season finale and made a basket and the crowd and his teammates went nuts.

“Crowd was really loud since I shot my first shot in,” Hartwig said.

Every time I hear the kids cheer for Sam get a little teary-eyed about it.

“What the game is about. I’ll lose a little bit with the stress and pressure of winning,” said Linn-Mar coach Rob Shanstrom. “It was great seeing Sam and his excitement.

