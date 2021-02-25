Advertisement

Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act

Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25, 2021, declaring that she will not support the Equality Act.(facebook.com/@RepAshleyHinson)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) -Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday condemning bigotry, hate, and discrimination while declaring that she would not support the Equality Act hours before the bill passed.

Hinson released the following statement: “There is absolutely no place in our society for bigotry or hate, and no one should face discrimination of any kind. There are already existing legal protections for those who have experienced discrimination under federal law. The Equality Act undermines the First Amendment and threatens religious liberty, and I will oppose it.”

The Equality Act, which passed the U.S. House in a vote of 224-206 on Thursday afternoon, amends existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations, and other areas.

The legislation was passed by the House in 2019 but blocked by the Republican-led Senate.

The bill was also at the center of controversy when Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently posted a sign outside her office saying, “There are two genders: male and female” after previously attacking the bill and in response to Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman hanging a transgender pride flag outside her door, which is next to Greene’s office.

Greene also tried to block the bill’s movement through the chamber, claiming it would force her daughter to compete in sports and share locker rooms with “biological” men.

It is unclear at this time if the bill with advance through the U.S. Senate.

