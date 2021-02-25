Early flurries possible, another day in the 30s likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather continues to look quiet in the coming days. Aside from a few early morning flurries, plan on partly cloudy sky today with highs into the 30s. Aside from weak systems tomorrow night and again Saturday night into Sunday morning, there really isn’t much of a precipitation chance over the next week. We do have a chance for some fog tonight into tomorrow morning as winds back off and eventually turn to the south. Temperature-wise, this pattern still looks to offer plenty of melt potential as highs tomorrow climb well into the 30s. Highs in the mid-upper 40s may very well occur on Saturday ahead of the next cold front which may bring us a few rain or snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Next week, plan on most days going well into the 40s with little to no chance of precipitation as the slow, steady meltoff continues.

