Davenport mother expresses frustration nearly 8 months after daughter’s disappearance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - A Davenport mother said she’s frustrated that police are giving her zero answers about her daughter’s disappearance.

Breasia Terrell, 11, of Davenport, went missing nearly eight months ago.

Her mother Aishia said it’s been 229-days since she last saw her daughter.

Henry Dinkins, who is Breasia’s brother’s father, is in police custody as a person of interest, but it’s been weeks since the family was offered new information.

“I mean, I asked the detectives like, ‘what can I do?’ What can I do to help as far as the case as far as following up on a lead that you heard that you didn’t think was enough,” Aishia said. “I’ll check up on it.”

In December, Davenport police said three investigators and a supervisor remained assigned to the case.

The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward for information.

