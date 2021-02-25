California man arrested for 2011 murder in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A California man faces several charges, including murder, for a case from 2011 in Cedar Rapids.

Mykel Roberts, 29, from Modesto, also faces charges of attempted murder and going armed with intent.

Court documents say he deliberately killed Dexter Meeks in June 2011.

The document said Roberts went armed with a handgun to 211 15th Street Southeast, with the intent to kill Andrew Meeks. Officials said Roberts admitted to shooting at Andrew Meeks attempting to kill him and that he shot and killed Dexter Meeks.

Documents claim he also shot another person who survived.

