Another nice day, fog possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, as highs will be in the mid-30s.

Clear skies & light winds could lead to fog overnight night through the morning commute tomorrow. Lows drop into the 20s.

Highs will be near 40° tomorrow and the daytime hours look to be dry but increasing cloud cover through the afternoon due to our next weak system. This brings the chance of light rain or snow across eastern Iowa Friday evening and should move out by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks to be a great day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s before another weak cold front moves through. That brings the chance of a few rain or snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday then drop into the mid-30s, but our temperatures rebound back into the 40s next week with fairly quiet weather as our snowmelt continues.

