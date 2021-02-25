Advertisement

Another nice day, fog possible overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, as highs will be in the mid-30s.

Clear skies & light winds could lead to fog overnight night through the morning commute tomorrow. Lows drop into the 20s.

Highs will be near 40° tomorrow and the daytime hours look to be dry but increasing cloud cover through the afternoon due to our next weak system. This brings the chance of light rain or snow across eastern Iowa Friday evening and should move out by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks to be a great day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s before another weak cold front moves through. That brings the chance of a few rain or snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday then drop into the mid-30s, but our temperatures rebound back into the 40s next week with fairly quiet weather as our snowmelt continues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Linn County man charged with animal neglect after cattle die on property
Linn County man charged with neglect after cattle die on his property

Latest News

Fog overnight
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Early flurries possible, another day in the 30s likely
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast