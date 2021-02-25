Advertisement

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — February is usually the peak of flu season, but not this year.

Health officials say flu cases and hospitalizations have been at their lowest levels in decades. Experts say that measures put in place to fend off COVID-19 are a big factor.

Some think it’s also possible that the coronavirus has essentially muscled aside not only flu, but also some other bugs usually seen in the fall and winter.

The number of flu infections is so low that it’s difficult for CDC to do its annual calculation of how well the vaccine is working. And it could make planning for next season’s flu vaccine tougher too.

