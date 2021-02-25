3 West Branch dominates Regina 62-39 to clinch second-consecutive state berth

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The third-ranked West Branch Bears (20-1) dominated the Regina Regals 62-39 on Wednesday night tp clinch a berth in the class 2A quarterfinal round. This is the Bears’ second-consecutive region championship and will battle Grundy Center for a spot in the semifinal round next Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in Des Moines

Regina closes their season with a 12-8 record.

