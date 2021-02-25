Advertisement

#3 West Branch dominates Regina 62-39 to clinch second-consecutive state berth

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The third-ranked West Branch Bears (20-1) dominated the Regina Regals 62-39 on Wednesday night tp clinch a berth in the class 2A quarterfinal round. This is the Bears’ second-consecutive region championship and will battle Grundy Center for a spot in the semifinal round next Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in Des Moines

Regina closes their season with a 12-8 record.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Sam Hartwig hits shot he'll never forget
In season’s final game, Linn-Mar’s Sam Hartwig hits shot he’ll never forget
Sam Hartwig hits shot he'll never forget
Sam Hartwig hits shot he'll remember forever
Maquoketa Valley fends off Beckman
Top-ranked Maquoketa Valley fends off Beckman 43-37 to advance to 2A state quarterfinal
West Branch dominates Regina
Maquoketa Valley survives scare from Beckman Catholic