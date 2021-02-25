Advertisement

3 adults slain in Arkansas home; abducted baby found safe

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted...
Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a Huntsville, Arkansas, home. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.(Source: Washington County Detention Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.

Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. In a news release, the victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Authorities deduced that the infant, less than 1 year, was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, who was armed with a rifle, was arrested during the traffic stop. He is being held at a detention center while the homicide investigation continues, according to the news release. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, was questioned by police and released.

The abducted infant was found unharmed in the van and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

