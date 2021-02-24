Advertisement

Trees Forever taking applications for community derecho recovery grants

Debris is removed from the side of a Cedar Rapids street on Friday, September 18, 2020. Over...
Debris is removed from the side of a Cedar Rapids street on Friday, September 18, 2020. Over one-third of the city's streets have not had their first pass of debris cleanup completed as of September 22.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Trees Forever is starting a new program to give funding to communities impacted by the derecho, called Planting Hope.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded for tree planting and distribution projects and to help with replanting in areas that saw major canopy loss. Applications for the first grant cycle are due on April 1.

“We are overwhelmed by the community members that have reached out to tell us how much the tree loss has affected them and how eager they are to replant,” Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever founding president and CEO, said, in a statement. “We are expecting Planting Hope to continue being an important source of relief to communities as work continues over the coming years.”

Applications for the program can be found through the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

Tom Vilsack confirmation
Vilsack receives overwhelming approval in Senate confirmation vote
Catalytic converter theft in Cedar Rapids
New video released of catalytic converter theft in Cedar Rapids
In two unanimous votes, Armstrong City Council moved to place police chief Craig Merrill and...
Armstrong mayor resigns, city officials on unpaid leave
Armstrong mayor resigns, city officials on unpaid leave