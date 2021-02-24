Trees Forever taking applications for community derecho recovery grants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Trees Forever is starting a new program to give funding to communities impacted by the derecho, called Planting Hope.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded for tree planting and distribution projects and to help with replanting in areas that saw major canopy loss. Applications for the first grant cycle are due on April 1.

“We are overwhelmed by the community members that have reached out to tell us how much the tree loss has affected them and how eager they are to replant,” Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever founding president and CEO, said, in a statement. “We are expecting Planting Hope to continue being an important source of relief to communities as work continues over the coming years.”

Applications for the program can be found through the organization’s website.

