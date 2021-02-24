Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who allegedly stabbed two women on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning has died after being shot by an officer while fleeing the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

Arnell States, 39, was named as the suspect involved in the incident, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. He died on Tuesday from injuries.

States allegedly stabbed the two women on Saturday morning at the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW. One of the women, Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, later died from her injuries. The other victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

The victims identified States as the alleged assailant to the responding officer at the time of the incident. The officer gave chase to the fleeing States, shooting him. He was treated at the scene and later taken to a local hospital where he died on Tuesday.

An autopsy will be conducted on States at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not yet been released, pending an interview with the Iowa DCI.

