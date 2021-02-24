‘Restaurant Week’ helping out an Iowa City nonprofit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank helps people going through financial and mental health issues. They are cancelling their annual pancake breakfast this year because of the pandemic. Instead, they are doing a restaurant week.

From March 1st-6th, different restaurants on different days will donate a portion of their sales to the nonprofit. Mickey’s Irish Pub is one of the participating restaurants.

“A lot of these nonprofits in our community are the backbone of our community,” said owner David Stein. “This one in particular helps people in need, and I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Stein says they have had an uphill battle since the pandemic. They closed for several months in March. He thanks the community for keeping the lights on.

“We got an up uphill climb here,” he said. “I’m very confident we will be back to pre-pandemic someday.”

The nonprofit is thankful for the community’s support. “To have the people that have been you know so deeply affected by the pandemic, by the economic crisis, by the derecho, by the political unrest,” said Julia Erickson, Development Manager. “These people are digging even deeper into their pockets, into their hearts.”

Erickson says their services are needed during the pandemic. “A very large increase of suicidal ideation of suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months. Especially amongst young people,” she said.

The money will help fund their day to day operations.

