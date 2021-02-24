Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District is officially saying goodbye to their current Indians mascot after the school board approved a new name Monday night.

The Indians will now be known as the Mavericks. The Marion High School’s activities director said students were expecting this change for some time.

Nearly 3,000 people voted on the change in a survey.

Mike Mandersched said other possible names included the Red Bulls and Red Storm, but the name Marion Mavericks had nearly half the total votes.

He said the district reached out to Native American tribes in October for input on whether to keep the Indian name as their mascot, but feedback indicated a change was needed.

Mandersched said people have asked the district about changing the Indian mascot every year, and the number of votes on the survey showed people were interested in making the change.

“Our students have been very positive about the change,” he said. “I think most of our students understand there was a need to change and are open to the change.”

Leah Fruehling, a student athlete and sophomore at Marion High School, said many students are already working on a new chant.

“We’ve already been steering away from the Indians already for so long, it’s not on the apparel we get, it’s not on jerseys,” she said. “So it’s kind of nice to have a mascot that we’re not afraid to take in and just be proud of.”

Fruehling said a lot of her classmates are excited about the change because it’s something new.

Mandersched said the schools colors will remain red and gold, and they’re working with a company to help develop the new Maverick logo. The school says it will represent a bull.

The school expects the new mascot and logo to be in place by the next school year.

