Linn County man facing charges for starving cattle to death

A Linn County man was arrested on animal neglect charges after authorities say cattle living on his property were not being properly cared for.
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) -A Linn County man was arrested on animal neglect charges after authorities say cattle living on his property were not being properly cared for, resulting in the death of some of the livestock.

Brian Greazel, 43, of Mount Vernon, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and charged with Livestock Neglect Resulting in Death, a serious misdemeanor.

On February 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of neglected cattle on a property located at 81 Linn Ridge Rd. in rural Lison.

Authorities say that when deputies arrived, they discovered numerous deceased cattle.

An investigation conducted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and a veterinarian with the Iowa Department of Agriculture determined that the Angus breed beef cattle on the property were being neglected of sustenance, shelter and other care.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to work with Greazel and a local veterinarian to ensure the remaining cattle were properly cared for but, after checking back on the livestock at a later date, several more cattle were found deceased.

On Monday, February 15th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and successfully rescued 18 head of cattle from the property.

The Iowa Farm Animal Care organization, the Iowa Beef Industry Council, and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association all assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in finding and transporting the cattle to a safe location once they were rescued. 

Authorities say Greazel was not living at the property where the cattle were located.

