Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 723 more cases Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 723 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 334,106 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,415 people have died with the virus.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,862 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 553 of the reported deaths.

The state reports a total of 233 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 52 people having been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,653 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,546,449 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.8 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 595,568 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 148,260 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.