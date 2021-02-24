Advertisement

Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 723 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 723 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 334,106 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,415 people have died with the virus.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,862 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 553 of the reported deaths.

The state reports a total of 233 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 52 people having been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,653 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,546,449 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.8 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 595,568 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 148,260 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK...
Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Officials ask for prayers for N.C. trooper battling COVID-19 in ICU for last 12 days
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington