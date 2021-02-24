Advertisement

Iowa DNR proposal would allow bobcat hunting in Dubuque, Delaware and Jones Counties

A new proposal from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would add Dubuque, Delaware, and Jones Counties into the state’s legal zones for bobcat hunting.
Feb. 24, 2021
Data since 2008 shows that Iowa’s bobcat population is growing and the DNR calls the population “well balanced” as bobcats move throughout the state.

More hunting will give fur harvesters opportunities while also helping to limit dangerous encounters as bobcat populations increase.

The DNR is collecting public comments on it now and the rule could be in place as early as May.

