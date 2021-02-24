Iowa Department of Corrections reports 19th inmate death, likely due to COVID-19
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections says a 19th inmate likely died of complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions.
Kevin McDonnell died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Tuesday. He was 63.
He had been serving a 25-year prison sentence for second degree sex abuse in Muscatine County.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, there are at least 55 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates.
At least two prison staff members have died of the virus. There at least 4 active cases among staff.
