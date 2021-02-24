Advertisement

Former MMA fighter from Waterloo facing federal child pornography charges

An MMA fighter originally from Waterloo is facing federal pornography charges in Iowa.
Travis Fulton, 43, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, is facing federal child pornography...
Travis Fulton, 43, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, is facing federal child pornography charges in Iowa.(Linn County Jail)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An MMA fighter originally from Waterloo is facing federal pornography charges in Iowa.

According to court documents, Travis Fulton, 43, tried to get a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could take pictures in November 2020.

The documents also say Fulton had a flash drive containing child porn and was receiving child porn via the internet.

He bought the camera and flash drive from outside of Iowa, which elevated the charges to federal court.

Fulton is facing up to 70 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
The Marion Independent School District will officially say goodbye to their current Indians...
Marion Independent School District approves new mascot name

Latest News

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Linn County man facing charges for starving cattle to death
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Senate passes bill to limit absentee voting, other election law changes
Reynolds signs school funding bill into law
Iowa health official answers viewer questions about COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa health official answers viewer questions about COVID-19 vaccine