Former MMA fighter from Waterloo facing federal child pornography charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An MMA fighter originally from Waterloo is facing federal pornography charges in Iowa.

According to court documents, Travis Fulton, 43, tried to get a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could take pictures in November 2020.

The documents also say Fulton had a flash drive containing child porn and was receiving child porn via the internet.

He bought the camera and flash drive from outside of Iowa, which elevated the charges to federal court.

Fulton is facing up to 70 years in prison.

