Dubuque company focused on tourism and travel prepares for much busier summer

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Midwest Bus Trips is a Dubuque company usually known for giving groups of people a ride to big events, like concerns and sports games.

Aaron Rainey, who owns the company, said he was expecting 2020 to be Midwest Bus Trips’ biggest year yet. However, COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

“We had 120 trips planned for this year, but we ended up doing three trips which, of course, devastated our business,” Rainey said. “I am not sure how I made it through, but we did and here we are.”

This year, though, as tourism is expected to rebound, he is ready to pick things back up. That is why Midwest Bus Trips will be starting local tours soon: one tour will take travelers to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, another one will visit the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and Eagle Point Park, and the third one will consist of a two-hour-long historical tour of Dubuque.

Rainey said he feels optimistic about what tourism will look like this year.

“From what we are hearing from the hotels, reservations are going up,” Rainey said. “We are getting calls, we are selling tickets to our events which, again, to me says people are ready to get out there and get ready to get things opened up and ready to go do things.”

Rainey said they will be following safety guidelines inside the buses, which includes sanitation and they have also upgraded the bus air filter system.

When it comes to whether people will have to wear a mask inside the buses, Rainey explained he will follow whatever the city of Dubuque is mandating.

