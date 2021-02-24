Advertisement

Despite active winter season, Dubuque auto shops not seeing increase in car crash customers

The manager of a local auto repair shop said it has to do, in part, with the COVID-19 pandemic
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It is a relatively quiet Tuesday afternoon at Brimeyer Auto Body shop in Dubuque.

Austin Brimeyer, who manages the shop, said winter tends to be a pretty busy time of the year for them, but this year, even with a pretty active winter, that has not been the case.

“I think it is mostly because of COVID,” Brimeyer said. “A lot of people are working from home, kids are doing online classes, and a lot of people just are not going out to restaurants or gatherings.”

Brimeyer said, usually, they get between 100 and 120 vehicles in the shop per month during a busy winter. However, this year that range has been closer to between 70 and 80 cars. The manager added the decrease in customers coming through his garage doors also has to do with timing and when eastern Iowa had the more significant snowfalls.

“A snow on a Sunday night there are hardly any accidents, but if you have, like, a Monday morning or Friday afternoon we see a lot more wrecks,” Brimeyer said.

Brimeyer said most of the accidents they have seen thus far have to do with problems with the car camera while backing up and plows running into cars.

