Critics oppose Gov. Reynolds police funding proposal

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Multiple city and county leaders say they’re against Governor Kim Reynolds’ police funding proposal.

Under the bill, the state will not give funding to cities or counties cutting the budgets of local police departments or law enforcement agencies.

The Iowa League of Cities accused lawmakers of attempting to intrude in local government decision-making.

They say it’s not about public safety.

“We would be here saying the exact same thing if they were telling us we had a required minimum amount of expenditure on parks, bike lanes, shooting ranges, you name it,” Robert Palmer, with Iowa League of Cities, said. “It would be an intrusion into local government decision-making.”

But Republican lawmakers say the bill’s intent is to support police at a time when some cities are defunding them.

“The objective is we want to make sure our communities are safe across Iowa, and there are a lot of concerns with some of the movements across the nation with defunding police,” said Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-Scott County.

The bill is part of a larger package of police legislation put forth by Reynolds in support of law enforcement.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.