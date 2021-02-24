Advertisement

Colder temperatures are likely to create higher energy bills for Iowans

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the freezing temperatures earlier this month, Iowans are using more energy to heat their homes and businesses. But, a spokesperson for Alliant Energy said those higher electric bills will not be similar to those eye-popping numbers in some other states, like Texas.

In Texas, some electric bills skyrocketed to nearly $17,000 because of winter weather. Mike Wagner, who is a spokesperson for Alliant Energy, said Iowans won’t see their bills skyrocket the same way as Texas; but will likely see a higher bill because people are using more energy.

“If it’s -10 outside but you’re trying to keep your house at 65, your furnace has to make up a 75-degree gap,” Wagner said. “So a lot of customers are using more electricity more natural gas. We are expecting to see some increases on their next bill.”

Wagner couldn’t give an exact number at what the increase will look like this month.

Regardless of the increase, businesses like Papa Juan’s Mexican Grille on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids will have to pay it. Bianca Cavin, who is the manager, said the restaurant normally spends about $2,000 a month on electricity. She said she’ll have to attract more customers if the electricity goes up.

For homeowners needing help to stay warm, HACAP helps coordinate the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LI-HEAP). LI-HEAP is a program, which provides payments to a heating utility.

Chris Ackman, who is the communications and volunteers manager at HACAP, said the phones for energy assistance programs are the busiest when it’s cold outside.

“This time of year, the phones are ringing quite often,” Ackman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
A tutoring service is seeing an increase in parents coming to them concerned their children are...
Local tutoring service concerned about more students students falling behind in learning
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa Senate passes bill to limit absentee voting, other election law changes
The manager of a local auto shop says they tend to see more people come in with wrecked...
Calmer winter for Dubuque auto shops