Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in methamphetamine conspiracy case

"Ice" methamphetamine
"Ice" methamphetamine(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison in connection with a conspiracy to distribute “ice” methamphetamine.

Shayne Russell Cox, 33, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Once he completes his prison sentence, he will serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

An investigation revealed beginning in 2015, Cox and other co-conspirators knowingly agreed to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute “ice” methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The conspiracy involved multiple kilograms of methamphetamine.

In furtherance of the drug conspiracy, Cox regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from individuals in Arizona and arranged for its transportation to Clinton.

The supplier was suspected of having direct ties to Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

