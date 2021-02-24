Cedar Rapids motel stabbing suspect dies following officer-involved shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.

Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation named Arnell States as the suspect.

He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened Saturday morning at the Rodeway Inn on the city’s southwest side.

One of the women stabbed, Katrina Brinson, later died from her injuries.

The women identified States, to a responding officer, as the one who hurt them.

Police say that the officer shot States as he tried to leave the scene.

The name of the officer has not been released.

