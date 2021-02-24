Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2017 shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is pleading guilty to second degree murder for shooting and killing another man in 2017.

James Phillips had been charged with first degree murder, but court documents say he later agreed to a plea on lesser charges.

He now faces up to 50 years in prison. His sentencing is set for May 10th.

Police say Phillips shot and killed Leland Harris in November 2017.

Phillips later dumped his body in an alley in the 500 block of Tenth Street southwest.

Police didn’t arrest Phillips until April 2019.

