Bridge Under the Bridge collecting donations for Texas storm relief

By Mary Green
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group that started to feed people in Cedar Rapids after the Aug. 10 derecho and is still helping more than six months after the storm is working to bring relief to people in Texas.

Bridge Under the Bridge is collecting supplies and donations to send to Texans to assist with relief following the state’s devastating winter storm earlier in February.

Founder Bridgette Williams-Robinson said they just want to help their neighbors, even if they’re a few states away.

“We have some really good friends that we’ve met here that have come from Texas to help us, and when we heard the story, we decided that it was something that we wanted to definitely help with,” Williams-Robinson said. “We have family that lives down there, and we don’t want them to suffer like we had to. We need somebody that’s going to back us up.”

Bridge Under the Bridge is collecting supplies through Saturday at its U-Haul on 8th St. SW, under the I-380 overpass. Williams-Robinson said they’re especially in need of plumbing supplies and water, but food, flashlights, and blankets are appreciated as well.

People who would like to donate money can send it via Venmo to bridgeunderthebridge380.

