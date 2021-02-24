Advertisement

Armstrong mayor resigns, city officials on unpaid leave

Armstrong, Iowa, is 10 days into what one council member calls a “city crisis”
By LAUREN ANDREGO and GAGE CURETON
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KEYC) — In two unanimous votes, Armstrong City Council moved to place police chief Craig Merrill and city clerk Tracie Lang on unpaid administrative leave, Monday night at a special public meeting.

“This could drag on for quite some time,” Ronald Trenary, city of Armstrong’s Mayor Pro Tempore, said. “The financial issue that it would put on the city, if we kept them on the payroll. It’s just not financially capable for us.”

There was no vote for Greg Buum, as the now-former mayor resigned from his position before the meeting.

Earlier this month, three city officials and two former city officials were arrested on 21-joint charges stemming from a multi-year investigation into misappropriation of city funds.

“It’s a stress, it’s a stress. I’ve never been involved with anything like this,” Trenary said.

City council spent much of Monday’s meeting filling the gaps in responsibility left by Buum and Lang. Now, council members are scrambling to fill empty positions and finalize their budget, as a special election for mayor likely lies ahead.

“Right now it’s just moving on, moving on, and hopefully getting the city straightened out,” Trenary said.

City officials say law enforcement is being covered by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, for now.

Armstrong City Council is set to meet again on March 8.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

Debris is removed from the side of a Cedar Rapids street on Friday, September 18, 2020. Over...
Trees Forever taking applications for community derecho recovery grants
Tom Vilsack confirmation
Vilsack receives overwhelming approval in Senate confirmation vote
Catalytic converter theft in Cedar Rapids
New video released of catalytic converter theft in Cedar Rapids
Armstrong mayor resigns, city officials on unpaid leave