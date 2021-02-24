Advertisement

Another day of snowmelt, highs in the mid 30s

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs this afternoon climb into the low 30s, but winds will be gusty at times in the early afternoon hours. Otherwise, another quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds and more snowmelt.

Patchy areas of ice could be on any surfaces again tomorrow morning as snowmelt could re-freeze. Temperatures fall into the upper teens with mostly clear skies, and another impact from the snowmelt could be some patchy areas of fog.

Another quiet day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak system will come Friday evening that brings the chance of light snow or rain to eastern Iowa, this will be the same story on Sunday. Highs will range from the low 30s to the low 40s this weekend and through next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
A little windy at times, otherwise partly cloudy and a bit cooler
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast