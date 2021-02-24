Another day of snowmelt, highs in the mid 30s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs this afternoon climb into the low 30s, but winds will be gusty at times in the early afternoon hours. Otherwise, another quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds and more snowmelt.

Patchy areas of ice could be on any surfaces again tomorrow morning as snowmelt could re-freeze. Temperatures fall into the upper teens with mostly clear skies, and another impact from the snowmelt could be some patchy areas of fog.

Another quiet day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak system will come Friday evening that brings the chance of light snow or rain to eastern Iowa, this will be the same story on Sunday. Highs will range from the low 30s to the low 40s this weekend and through next week.

