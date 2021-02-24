Advertisement

Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was found in a parking lot in January.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Ames Police Department on Wednesday reported the cause of an Iowa State student’s death, after her body was found in a sorority parking lot at 302 Ash Avenue just before 10 a.m. on January 22.

Police said the State Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on January 24. It revealed that 21-year-old Olivia Chutich’s accidental death was from acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Chutich’s family is asking for privacy as they grieve the loss.

In a statement released in January, Chutich’s parents said, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa. Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”

Ames police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. Anyone can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.  Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Suspect in weekend Cedar Rapids stabbing dies after officer-involved shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate
The Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Officials release name of man who died in Wapello County after break-in, altercation

Latest News

Multiple city and county leaders say they're against Governor Kim Reynolds' police funding...
Critics oppose Gov. Reynolds police funding proposal
In a virtual press call Thursday, Iowa lawmakers spent time debating whether to create and...
Iowa Republicans reintroduce religious freedom bill
The bill would hold the government accountable before it can infringe on a person's free...
Iowa Republicans reintroduce religious freedom bill
A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.
Cedar Rapids motel stabbing suspect dies following officer-involved shooting