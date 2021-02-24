Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Ames Police Department on Wednesday reported the cause of an Iowa State student’s death, after her body was found in a sorority parking lot at 302 Ash Avenue just before 10 a.m. on January 22.

Police said the State Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on January 24. It revealed that 21-year-old Olivia Chutich’s accidental death was from acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Chutich’s family is asking for privacy as they grieve the loss.

In a statement released in January, Chutich’s parents said, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa. Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”

Ames police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. Anyone can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.