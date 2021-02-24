A little windy at times, otherwise partly cloudy and a bit cooler

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on nice weather to continue today. Like yesterday morning, whatever snowmelt occurred in your area has re-frozen leading to icy patches on streets, sidewalks, parking lots, etc. The wind is up this morning and will continue gusting to around 30 mph much of the day. Highs should reach the mid-upper 30s in most areas as well. Looking ahead, quiet weather continues through Friday but by Friday night, a weak system is still on track to generate some very minor snow. This system continues to look weak and shouldn’t create much of an issue. The same can be said for Sunday as well. Next week, another push of warmer temperatures will move into the Midwest and with less snow cover by then, we may be able to take better advantage of it. It’s very possible much of next week could be well into the 40s.

