#9 Dowling outlasts #8 Wash 44-42 to clinch berth in 5A state tournament

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 9th-ranked Dowling Maroons took down the 8th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors 44-42 on Tuesday night in the 5A Region 8 championship.

With the win, the Maroons (11-6) clinched a berth in the 5A state quarterfinal round and now wait to find out their matchup for next week’s tournament in Des Moines.

Wash closes their season with a 13-4 record.

