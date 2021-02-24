6 Iowa City West tops #13 Davenport North 69-54 to advance to 5A state tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The sixth-ranked Iowa City West Trojans defeated the Davenport North Wildcats 69-54 on Tuesday night in the 5A Region 6 championship game. With the win, the Trojans advance to the 5A state quarterfinals which begin next week in Des Moines.

The Trojans (13-2) will wait to find out their opponent while the Wildcats close their season at 11-2.

