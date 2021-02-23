Advertisement

Winds pick up for the middle of the week

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather remains quiet as the week moves forward. As a cold front moves across Iowa the wind direction shifts. Gusty northwest winds take over pushing the 40s out of the forecast. Highs move into the low to middle 30s which is still seasonal for this time of the year. A weak system heads through on Friday bringing a slight chance for some precipitation. Another rain/snow chance develops on Sunday.

