WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly confirmed former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack as the Secretary of Agriculture for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The vote was 92-7, showing broad bipartisan support for the nomination. Vilsack previously served in the role for the entirety of the Barack Obama administration.

Iowa’s own Tom Vilsack was just confirmed again by US Senate 2b Scty of Agriculture w BIG bipartisan vote of 92 to 7 Congrats Tom-keep up the fight for family farmers/biofuels/etc — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 23, 2021

