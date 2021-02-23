Advertisement

Tip led to FBI arrests of Des Moines mother, son in Capitol attack

By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The FBI have identified an Iowa woman and her adult son as participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after a tip from a longtime family acquaintance.

An FBI agent says in a court document that videos posted to social media and surveillance video at the Capitol also confirmed that Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. were part of the mob. The affidavit describes surveillance video showing 23-year-old Salvador Sandoval pushing two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and trying to grab the shield of a third. T

The mother and son were arrested on Friday in Des Moines and have been released from custody pending further proceedings.

